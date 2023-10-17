Portal launched for first time voters in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 17 To encourage participation of first-time voters in 2024 general elections, the Lucknow district administration has decided to ease the process of getting them registered in the voters’ list.

It launched ‘votesmart-Lucknow’, a dedicated portal for all students who are above 18 years of age, to register themselves and get their names on the electoral rolls.

The portal will serve as a one-stop hassle-free point of service for all young voters who will be voting for the first time in the 2024 elections.

According to the officials, students will have to submit all their identification details on the portal for the registration.

Once that is done, they will get their voter ID cards on their doorsteps without any need for running from pillar to post.

The administration has urged all the schools and colleges to spread the word among their respective students and get them enrolled on the voters’ list.

“The portal has already listed 255 schools and colleges. Students can choose from them to get themselves enrolled. In case, their schools/colleges are not on the list, they can choose the ‘others’ options at the time of registration. Schools and colleges that get all their 18+ students enrolled will be awarded certificates of appreciation,” district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar said.

“In the ensuing elections, we want all our young voters to come out in large numbers and vote. And we are undertaking a host of efforts to make this process seamless and easy,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor