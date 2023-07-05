Portion of building collapses due to heavy rain in UP's Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 : A portion of a building collapsed due to heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Wednesday, said the police.

Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Indrajit Singh said that the street behind the house was found sunken after rain and as a precaution, people have been evacuated from 4-5 nearby houses.

"There is an under-construction house in Wazirganj which has been excavated deeply. The street behind the house was found sunken after the rain. As a precaution, people have been evacuated from 4-5 nearby houses. The house has been barricaded. LDA team will reach the spot and take legal action", the Municipal Commissioner said.

Earlier today, a bike rider fell into a pit that had appeared when the portion of a road in Ashiyana, Lucknow caved in due to incessant rainfall.

He was brought out with the help of locals and water was pumped out of the pit.

Efforts to fill in the affected portion are underway by PWD.

