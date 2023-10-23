Portion of foot overbridge collapses in Delhi, no injuries reported

New Delhi, Oct 23 A portion of a foot overbridge collapsed after being hit by a truck carrying a crane in east Delhi, said an officer on Monday, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

New Delhi, Oct 23 A portion of a foot overbridge collapsed in east Delhi after being hit by a truck carrying a crane, said an officer on Monday, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

According to police, in the intervening night of Sunday-Monday at 12:34 a.m, a police control room call was received at Laxmi Nagar police station that a footover bridge had fallen on the road near Lalita Park.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that one big truck loaded with a crane was passing under the Lalita Park foot

over-bridge when it struck the bridge.

"Due to this one portion of the bridge crashed on the road and blocked one side traffic movement. No casualty or injury has been reported in this incident. The road has been cleared and traffic restored," said a senior police officer.

"However, a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered and the driver identified as Neeraj, a resident of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh has been apprehended," the officer added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor