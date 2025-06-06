Possible to completely eradicate LWE by March 2026: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), June 6 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that it is possible to completely eradicate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026, adding that the government aims to ensure security, boost development, industries and employment generation in Gadchiroli while keeping its original character of “jal, jameen, jungle” (water, land and forest).

CM Fadnavis, who is also the Gadchiroli district guardian minister, during his visit on Friday, said that in the last 10 years, the government has succeeded in effectively tackling the and its efforts have received further boost after the BJP led government in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh has increased crack down on Maoist activities.

“I therefore see that under Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership, LWE will be eradicated by March 2026,” he asserted.

CM Fadnavis, who inaugurated the police outpost, said that it has helped fill up the security vacuum and establish dominance of the police and security forces.

“I am happy that the police have opened outpost in an area where the administration was not reaching earlier. They have put in place a system and filled up a security vacuum. The villagers are experiencing a secured life. There is a feeling among the villagers that they are safe,” he added.

CM Fadnavis said: “Six outposts have been established in Gadchiroli so far. These outposts help curbing the movements of Maoists and their recruitment. The outposts are not merely used for policing but the villagers get the benefits of all state government schemes. This helps increasing the villagers’ relationship with the administration. As the 4G towers have been installed, the villagers could now connect with the world. Therefore, it is not just an outpost but an effective medium to take development up to them.”

Earlier, CM Fadnavis in January said: “North Gadchiroli has been freed from LWE... soon South Gadchiroli will also be free. In the last 4 years, not a single young man or woman has joined the Maoist ranks... this is a great achievement. Eleven villages have banned Maoists. The soldiers of C-60 have earned the trust of the people. Now no one is ready to join the anti-constitutional movement and this is a matter of joy. The people have now understood that if justice is to be achieved, it can only be achieved through the Indian Constitution, and it cannot be achieved through the Maoist ideology.”

He also announced that Gadchiroli will get the status of Steel City in the coming times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor