Post Assembly poll debacle, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns following Sonia Gandhi's order

After Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur following the party's poor performance in the Assembly elections in five states, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu submitted his resignation on Wednesday from the post.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

