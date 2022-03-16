Post Assembly poll debacle, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns following Sonia Gandhi's order
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 16, 2022 10:39 AM2022-03-16T10:39:15+5:302022-03-16T10:40:06+5:30
After Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur following the party's poor performance in the Assembly elections in five states, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu submitted his resignation on Wednesday from the post.
The AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tenders his resignation from the post.— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022
Congress President Sonia Gandhi had asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCCs. pic.twitter.com/3CXOjph7Sy