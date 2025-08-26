Post Mamkootathil, LoP Satheesan warns both CPI(M), BJP of shocking revelation

Kozhikode, Aug 26 Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday issued a sharp warning to both the CPI(M) and the BJP, claiming that Kerala will soon witness a shocking revelation.

“Wait and watch, CPI(M). A piece of news that will shake the state is on its way,” Satheesan told reporters at Kozhikode.

He also challenged the BJP workers saying that the bull they had used during a recent protest to his official residence should not be abandoned.

“Soon there will come an opportunity to march with the bull to the state BJP president’s house,” he added.

Referring to the controversy surrounding Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, Satheesan said it was a “closed chapter” and accused the CPI(M) of deliberately raking up the issue to divert attention.

“The CPI(M) is trying to cover up serious allegations against the son of party secretary M.V. Govindan by highlighting Rahul Mamkootathil’s case. But they should not be overconfident, what is going to soon come will stun them,” he warned.

Reacting to veiled barbs of Satheesan, Govindan said the CPI(M) is the least worried about any such things.

“It’s the Congress party that should be worried of any such things as explosive news. We have no fear at all,” said Govindan.

Ever since the Mamkootathil controversy surfaced after a few women raised allegations of misbehaviour, he had to quit as president of the Youth Congress.

After that came calls for his resignation as legislator by the CPI(M) and the BJP, who targeted Satheesan for allegedly shielding Mamkootathil.

Satheesan on Tuesday also dropped a clue that the explosive news which will soon surface involves a State Minister for the way he behaved with an IAS officer.

When the media pressed for more clues, he said, “Is there anything which I have said not come true till now. You just wait for some more time for it to come out in the open.”

