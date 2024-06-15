Post-poll violence: Four member fact-finding team of BJP to reach Bengal on Sunday

Kolkata, June 15 A four-member Central fact-finding team of the BJP will reach West Bengal on Sunday evening to review the situation in certain parts of the state in the wake of reports of post-poll violence that started since the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced on June 4.

Sources in the state BJP said the fact-finding team includes Lok Sabha MP and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, ex-Uttar Pradesh DGP and BJP Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal, and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar.

“After reaching Kolkata on Sunday evening, the team will first go to the temporary shelter set up in the city by the BJP for the victims of post-poll violence. The team will visit Diamond Harbour, Kultali, and Sandeshkhali on Monday,” said a BJP state committee member.

The fact-finding team will also visit Cooch Behar and interact with the victims of post-poll violence there.

“The team will later submit a report to BJP President J.P. Nadda,” he added.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court has directed the state government to submit a report by June 14 on the steps taken by the administration to prevent post-poll violence in the state.

The matter will come up for a hearing on June 18.

