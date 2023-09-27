Post-split with BJP, AIADMK to appoint organisers in each TN Assembly seat

Chennai, Sep 27 After breaking the alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is refurbishing itself and will appoint organisers in each Assembly seat.

The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu had won 66 MLAs with a vote percentage of 33.29 in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The party split its political alliance with the BJP on Monday and has decided to stitch a different coalition before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The DMK on the other hand had won 133 Assembly seats and secured a vote share of 37.7 per cent. The difference between the two main Dravidian parties in the electoral hustings to the state Assembly in 2021 was only 4.41 per cent. This low difference in percentages at the ground has given the confidence to the AIADMK to snap its ties with an 'arrogant' BJP.

The BJP piggybacking on the popularity of the AIADMK had won four Assembly seats in the 2021 elections and had a vote share of only 2.61 per cent.

A senior state level functionary of AIADMK on condition of anonymity told IANS, "After the announcement of snapping of ties with the BJP and NDA, the party received a flurry of calls from several political parties, including some which are now aligned with the DMK front to have discussions on further cooperation.

"We are very confident that we have taken the right decision at the right time.”

The AIADMK will now appoint organisers in each Assembly constituency from the second week of October who will coordinate with booth presidents and secretaries and update the voter list. The organiser will also conduct programmes based out of each booth in Assembly constituencies and speak about the failures of the Central and State governments.

The corruption associated with the DMK government in the state and the many failures associated with the state government will also be raised by the AIADMK among the public at the grassroots level. Sources in the party told IANS that the party will also infuse Tamil pride and take up cudgels against the BJP on insulting the memories of former Chief Ministers, C.N. Annadurai and J. Jayalalithaa.

