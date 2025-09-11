Post uprising, Nepalese youth want ‘Modi like leader’ to become Prime Minister

Kathmandu, Sep 11 In the aftermath of KP Sharma Oli’s government collapsing, the people of Nepal, especially the youth, have expressed a strong desire for a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take charge and lead the nation onwards.

IANS spoke to several young Nepalese citizens on Thursday who shared their hopes, concerns, and vision for the country’s political future.

“We appreciate what we have accomplished -- we removed the government within 35 hours. We want a leader like PM Modi who prioritises the country’s welfare. Over the last decade, India has undergone remarkable changes, and we want to see similar progress in Nepal. For now, a short-term government would be ideal, followed by proper elections,” said a young man.

Some of the youths felt that a young leader could pull the nation out of the current mess. Dipendra Vishwakarma said, “Right now, Nepal needs a Prime Minister who is young and can unite everyone. Such a large movement has taken place, and instead of focusing on personal or political conflicts, all leaders should come together and discuss the real issues facing the country. Only with unity can Nepal move forward.”

Another youth added, “Nepal should aspire to become a global power, similar to India. If we want to advance technologically and economically, we need a young and dynamic leader who can lead Nepal into the future.”

There was also strong criticism of some political figures.

“Sushila Karki should not be the Prime Minister of Nepal. Instead, Balendra Shah from Dharan, Kulman Ghisingh, and Gopi Hamal are better suited to lead the country. Sushila Karki’s involvement in politics will not help Nepal progress,” said one young respondent.

Others echoed these sentiments, with one youth stating, “Sushila Karki cannot become Prime Minister because she is embroiled in many scandals and controversies. She is not capable of leading Nepal.”

The desire for new leadership comes after intense protests led by Nepal’s Gen Z generation, which escalated following the killing of 30 protesters. The unrest put immense pressure on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who resigned from his post on Tuesday.

Oli submitted his resignation to President Ram Chandra Poudel, citing the “abnormal situation” in the country and the need for a constitutional solution. He stepped down under Article 77(1) of Nepal’s constitution.

Oli had been elected Prime Minister on July 14, 2024, following a consensus agreement with the Nepali Congress, the largest party in parliament.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has emerged as the leading choice of Gen Z after more than 5,000 young people joined a virtual meeting to choose the head of the country’s interim government, following violent protests against a now-withdrawn social media ban.

