Poster war escalates in Bihar as Lalu, Tejashwi targeted over fodder scam

Patna, June 21 With Assembly elections looming in Bihar, political rivalry has spilled onto the streets in a no-holds-barred poster war.

A provocative poster that appeared near Patna’s busy Income Tax intersection on Saturday has triggered a fresh war of words between the ruling and opposition parties.

The poster depicts Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and his son, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, seated on a buffalo -- Tejashwi in front and Lalu behind, chewing grass.

The caption reads: “Mera Baap Chara Chor, Mujhe Vote Do” (My father is a fodder thief, vote for me) -- a direct and mocking reference to Lalu Yadav’s conviction in the fodder scam.

While no group has claimed responsibility, the poster has sparked sharp reactions. RJD supporters have expressed anger over what they view as a deeply personal and indecent political attack. The party, however, has not yet issued an official response.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, responding to the controversy during an International Yoga Day event, doubled down on the criticism. “Lalu Yadav has been declared a banned criminal by the Supreme Court. The fodder scam was committed by him. So, where is the second opinion on this? All courts have said he is a fodder thief,” he said.

In retaliation, the RJD has launched its own poster campaign, this time accusing the ruling NDA of nepotism.

Posters have appeared at several places depicting NDA leaders such as Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, State Minister Ashok Choudhary, and the late Ram Vilas Paswan alongside their sons-in-law.

The posters mockingly label the alliance as the “National Damaad Commission” (National Sons-in-Law Commission), accusing it of nepotism.

The escalating poster war -- laced with sarcasm, personal jibes, and viral slogans -- reflects the high-stakes atmosphere ahead of the polls.

