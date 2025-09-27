Posters featuring obscene images of ex-MLA Mewaram Jain removed in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 27 Posters and hoardings featuring alleged obscene images of former MLA Mewaram Jain, which were pasted on walls in different parts of Rajasthan's Barmer, Baytu and Balotra, were taken down by municipal authorities on Saturday.

The incident triggered a fresh political storm just days after Jain returned to the Congress fold.

Meanwhile, Congress distanced itself from the developments.

"The district units of Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Balotra issued a joint statement denying any involvement. These objectionable posters were put up by unknown individuals. The District Congress Committees have no connection with them. This is an attempt to defame the party and the organisation," the Congress said.

The party said strict legal action would be taken against those "misusing" its name.

The posters carried a message accusing the Congress of harbouring rapists and read: "Barmer is shamed, Barmer's Congress will not tolerate the disrespect of women, we do not accept rapists."

The posters were marked in the name of the District Congress Committees of Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Balotra.

Municipal Commissioner Surendra Singh Rajawat confirmed that the posters were removed swiftly and said legal action would be taken against those who installed them.

Reacting to the controversy, Jain said, "Even though the court has given a clean chit, my opponents have put up these posters. This is the height of depravity."

Jain's lawyer, Sultan Singh, also claimed the posters were an attempt to malign his client and the Congress, adding that a police complaint has been filed.

Jain further alleged that anti-social elements had "misused" his photographs and the Congress Committee’s name.

He demanded action against all those involved, including printing press owners and hoarding contractors.

Jain was expelled from the Congress in January 2024 after a gang-rape case was filed against him in Jodhpur under multiple sections, including the POCSO Act. An obscene video had also surfaced online at the time.

He remained suspended for nearly 20 months until his reinstatement was approved by the disciplinary committee of the Congress on September 22.

Jain met Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in Delhi before his return was confirmed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor