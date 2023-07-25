Posters of Ram temple opening to be put up across the country

Ayodhya, July 25 In a massive publicity blitzkrieg planned for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, posters and billboards informing people about the ceremony will be put up across the country.

The ceremony is likely to be held in January 2024.

According to sources, the Ram temple construction committee, which is meeting to discuss the projects on the Ram Janmabhoomi temple campus, said that they will be completed by December 31.

It also deliberated on various episodes of the Ramayana that will be carved on 160 pillars on the temple's ground floor.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, while talking to the media on Tuesday, said 6,000 episodes of Ramayan will be carved on pillars on the temple's ground floor. In addition, around 300 cast iron plates with various episodes of the Ramayan will be pasted on the temple's courtyard.

The committee's four-day meeting started on July 22.

