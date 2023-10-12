Pothole issue: Goa MLA offers ‘Bullet Ride’ to PWD minister

Panaji, Oct 12 Alleging that the government has failed to repair the potholes on roads across the state, the Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar has offered ‘Bullet Ride’ to PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral to inspect the dilapidated conditions of roads.

With constant complaints from the public and allegations by opposition over potholes, the Goa government had last year launched an App to identify potholes and had introduced ‘Jetpatcher’ machines to repair roads.

St. Andre MLA Viresh Borkar slammed the BJP government alleging it is ignoring the safety of the public.

“People are suffering from backbone issues because the roads are in dilapidated condition. And nobody is taking responsibility for faulty engineering of roads and potholes. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is busy in political campaigning in other states to benefit his party, he is ignoring issues of our state,” Borkar alleged.

He said that during the road safety week, police tell the public to follow rules and wear helmets.

“But the government is not paying heed to the pothole issue. Roads have washed out. There are potholes on all roads. The Chief Minister had promised last year to repair the potholes, but the situation has not changed,” he said.

“I had invited the PWD Minister for a bullet ride to inspect the roads, but he has not responded to my letter. Now again I have invited him because the roads are not safe,” Borkar said.

He said that jetpatcher technology is for the time being. “The patch washes away when it rains. Even the app to identify the potholes is of no use,” he said.

He alleged that BJP ministers make big statements when issues are raised, but nothing is seen on the ground.

“Even ruling MLAs are criticising the PWD department for its failure to repair the roads. Double engine government has failed to provide pothole free roads to the public,” he said.

