Power consumption surges in Patna due to cold wave

Patna, Jan 15 With Bihar in the grip of a severe cold wave, the demand for electricity is increasing in cities like Patna.

The residents of Patna consumed 451 megawatt (MW) of power on Saturday and 466 MW on Sunday, the highest recorded so far in this winter season.

The demand for electricity starts going up from around 11 am and remains high till 11 pm as people use blowers, heaters, geysers to battle the cold.

Murtaza Helal, General Manager, Patna Electricity Supply Undertaking (PESU) told IANS that though the power demand has surged in the last few days the electricity supply from the discoms has been uninterrupted.

"If any locality is facing erratic power supply, it might be due to some local glitches in transformers, or sub-feeder units. Besides that, there is no scarcity of power supply in Patna. We are getting adequate supply," the General Manager said.

