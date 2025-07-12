Power cuts no more: Bundi hospital turns to the sun for energy

Bundi, Rajasthan, July 12 In a significant move towards sustainable energy and self-reliance, the Health Department in Bundi, Rajasthan, has taken a major step by adopting solar power under the government’s initiative to promote renewable energy across public departments.

In what is beneficial to the patients and staff a lot, a solar panel system of 4.5 kilowatts has been installed at the Bundi District General Hospital. This is aimed at reducing electricity consumption and significantly cutting down monthly electricity bills.

This significant move has come at a time when the hospital has been reeling under power outages for a long time. The outages have been causing operational disruptions in the hospital.

With the new solar power setup, the hospital is expected to enjoy uninterrupted power supply, ensuring a smoother experience for both patients and healthcare staff, say officials.

Lakshmi Narayan Meena, the in-charge of the General Hospital, expressed his satisfaction with the initiative. Talking to IANS, Meena said, "This solar panel will truly help us overcome the challenges caused by frequent power cuts, and it will also ease the burden of high electricity bills. All departments should adopt this system."

He further added that such steps by the state government would serve as a milestone for administrative offices and public institutions.

One of the key benefits of this solar system is its capacity to generate surplus electricity. If the hospital produces more electricity than required, the excess power can be sold back to the electricity distribution company (DISCOM).

This would provide an additional source of income for the department, which can be utilised for minor operational expenses, offering further financial relief. He said that the surplus power can be given to the government, which can also benefit from it.

“There is no fault and other related issues in the supply of the power generated through solar panels, which is normally felt in a non-solar power system,” he added.

He lauded this initiative, saying that there are lots of benefits from this. This transition to solar energy marks a significant step toward making the Bundi Health Department more self-reliant and environmentally responsible.

--IANS

