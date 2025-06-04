Power infrastructure in Ambala Cantonment to be revamped, says minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh, June 4 Haryana’s Energy Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the power infrastructure in Ambala Cantonment would be revamped with an outlay of approximately Rs 38 crore and the electricity supply would be upgraded to match the standards of developed countries.

Interacting with the media, Vij said the tender for the project has already been approved.

The entire setup of electric wires, poles and transformers in Ambala Cantonment will be completely replaced with an aim to make it “number one”.

The Energy Minister explained that the goal of this project was to bring power faults down to zero.

Voltage calculations have been done to ensure consistent voltage supply across all areas.

To make the power infrastructure stronger and modern, insulated wires will be installed, which will significantly reduce the risk of accidents.

He noted that this setup is modeled after best practices in developed nations.

A sum of Rs 38 crore has been approved to ensure high-quality 24/7 electricity supply.

Commenting on the removal of a 20-km-long 33 kV line in Ambala Cantonment, Energy Minister Vij said the line had long been running over several residential colonies and had caused many accidents in the past.

With the line now removed, residents will benefit significantly. The risk posed by overhead wires above homes will be eliminated, and people can now safely build additional floors on their homes.

Through the efforts of the minister, the process to remove the 33kV line from Ambala Cantonment to Dhulkot was initiated.

Colonies that have benefited from this include Ashok Nagar, Pooja Vihar, Kardan, Naggal, Rampur, Sarsehri, Azad Nagar, Anand Nagar, Dayal Bagh and surrounding areas, as well as various sectors of Babyal, Boh, Defence Colony and the area around the Defence Colony Gurdwara.

