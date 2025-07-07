Power infrastructure works in Nagpur and Amravati must be accelerated: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 7 Amid demand for electricity in Nagpur and Amravati districts rising rapidly due to increasing industrial, residential, and commercial projects, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to expedite the approved power infrastructure works in these districts.

He also instructed immediate planning for the future power demand by considering the projected population growth in 2035, and to prepare a comprehensive power infrastructure development plan for both districts.

He was speaking at a review meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan regarding power distribution and transmission projects in Nagpur district, including the Koradi and Khaparkheda power plants.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister for Renewable Energy Atul Save, Minister of State for Finance Adv. Ashish Jaiswal, Minister of State for Energy, Meghna Bordikar, MLAs Ashish Deshmukh, Mohan Mate, Pravin Datke, and Charansingh Thakur were present at the meeting.

He said that the power demand in the Nagpur district is increasing due to rising investments in various infrastructure projects. The works approved under the current funding for the power sector development in Nagpur and Amravati districts should be completed promptly.

He emphasised that many new projects are expected shortly, for which the energy department must take concrete steps.

He mentioned that Rs 713 crore will be required for the Nagpur district and Rs 242 crore for the Amravati district to fulfil power sector needs, and budgetary provisions should be made accordingly.

He also stressed the need for strong measures to prevent damage to underground cables caused by various agencies. He suggested the use of secure cable ducts to avoid wiring damage in power distribution due to new projects in the districts, ensuring safety in power distribution.

“Priority should be given to Revised Power Sector Scheme, Kusum-B Scheme, Solar Agricultural Pump Scheme (on-demand basis), Transformer capacity enhancement, Setting up of new power plants and Establishment of new sub-stations,” said the Chief Minister.

