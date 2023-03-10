"Power lies in hands of one family": BJP's DK Aruna hits out at CM KCR

Alleging CM K Chandrashekar Rao of misuse of power, Bharatiya Janata Party National Vice President DK Aruna on Thursday claimed that police cases are being registered against those who stand against the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in Telangana.

"In Telangana, entire power lies in the hands of one family & they (BRS) think that all are like them. Here, police cases are being registered against those who stand against BRS," D K Aruna claimed.

Aruna said that K Kavitha is staging a protest at Jantar Mantar against the women's reservation bill on March 10 and here in Telangana, we are also staging a protest at the BJP party office against the "harassment of women" and "ragging of girls" in colleges in the state.

Earlier in the month, Telangana BJP leader N Ramchander Rao said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should protect women in his state before her daughter K Kavitha demanded women's reservation bill for the country.

"It is very surprising that Kavitha speaks of the women reservation bill in the Parliament while her own father has not given a single ministry to a woman in the first term of his tenure. How is a woman being respected in this state? The woman governor is being humiliated and harassed by their (BRS) government and she (Kavitha) speaks of women's reservations" he had said.

Aruna accused CM KCR of maintaining silence on the alleged cases of atrocities against women.

"The government is not taking any interest in the welfare of the women who are facing many atrocities. CM doesn't speak a word or give assurances to them," Aruna took a dig at the KCR government.

Telangana BJP leader had stated that the decision to protest outside Jantar Mantar on the women's reservation bill is just an election gimmick and there is nothing more to it.

"This is all just to woo the women voters who will never believe in the BRS party because the majority of the women have suffered, law and order have deteriorated and atrocities against women have increased in the BRS regime," he had added.

( With inputs from ANI )

