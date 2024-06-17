Power Outage at Delhi Airport: Boarding and Check-In Facilities Affected

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 17, 2024 02:55 PM

A significant power outage at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has caused major disruptions in airport operations, particularly affecting ...

Power Outage at Delhi Airport: Boarding and Check-In Facilities Affected

A significant power outage at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has caused major disruptions in airport operations, particularly affecting boarding and check-in facilities. The blackout, has left thousands of passengers stranded, facing long delays and extensive queues.

The outage has primarily disrupted the electronic systems crucial for check-in procedures and security checks. Passengers have reported issues ranging from inability to obtain boarding passes to delays in baggage handling. Airport authorities have deployed additional personnel to manage the situation and assist passengers


 

