Power sharing: Will follow instructions of Cong high command, says K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Dec 4 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while answering media questions regarding a 'pact' between him and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on power sharing, clarified there was no pact in this regard and they would “follow the instruction of the high command.”

Speaking on the issue in Mandya on Wednesday, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "We will follow the instructions of the high command.”

When asked to react to the statements of CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar asserted, “When the Chief Minister has made the statement, I have no objection and it is final. No further questions or debate. I have answered questions in this regard earlier."

Sources stated that CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar had agreed to share power equally in the five year term of the government.

The statements have assumed importance in the backdrop of CM Siddaramaiah's supporters organising series of conventions across Karnataka with the aim to mobilise support for oppressed, backward classes, minorities, which are known as Ahinda groups.

Loyalists of CM Siddaramaiah have organised a massive convention on December 5 in Hassan city and made arrangements for a gathering of 2 lakh people.

Earlier, the convention was named ‘Swabhimani Samavesha’, however, following objections by senior leaders mainly Dy CM Shivakumar, it has been changed to 'Jan Kalyan Samavehsa'.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were both contenders for the CM's post and after the election, the Congress high command had chosen Siddaramaiah for the top job.

CM Siddaramaiah's supporters had used his clean image as a trump card against Shivakumar and had started a discussion on creating more Dy CM posts.

However, at present, CM Siddaramaiah is facing an FIR and charges in the MUDA case as the prime accused and has faced questioning by the Lokayukta. The ED is also probing the case.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah is all set to make a Cabinet reshuffle.

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, M.C. Sudhakar has stated that the high command has asked for reports from all Cabinet ministers and he has also sent his report.

"The party has given us Cabinet posts not to show off but to perform. Hence, responsibilities will have to be fulfilled. The image of the party and the government needs to be taken care of," he maintained.

