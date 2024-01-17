Power struggle in K'taka Cong comes to fore: Ashoka asks Siddaramaiah to take a ‘chill pill’

Bengaluru, Jan 17 A leadership row in the ruling Congress has come to the forefront in Karnataka, with Dr. Yathindra, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, hinting at a power struggle within the party. The Karnataka BJP, taking potshots at Siddaramaiah on Wednesday over the development, asked him to take a “chill pill.”

It all began when Yathindra, while attending a rally in Hassan, stated that if the Congress wins the most number of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah would complete full term.

"Lok Sabha elections would be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. If the Congress wins the maximum number of seats, he would be the Chief Minister for the full term of five years as it would give him a boost," Yathindra stated.

Yathindra added that the expenditure for the five guarantee schemes amounts to Rs 56,000 crore and no government in the state had spend this amount of money on such schemes. He maintained that the people's support was crucial to continue the Congress’ guarantee schemes for five years.

Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka ridiculing Yathindra’s comments, stated on Wednesday, "Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, take a chill pill. If you think you can impress your high command and save your chair by such rants and raves against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then you are living in a fool's paradise. It is no longer a secret that your days are numbered and you will be shown the exit door after Lok Sabha elections. So take a chill pill. Keep calm and trust PM Modi."

