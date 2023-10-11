Power supply of BJP lawmaker's house disconnected due to non-payment of dues

Patna, Oct 11 South Bihar Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (SBPDCL) has cut the electricity supply of former minister and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu’s official residence following non-payment of dues.

The discom claimed that a bill of Rs 66,000 was due as Neeraj Kumar Bablu had not paid it as yet. Hence, his electricity supply was disconnected on Wednesday morning.

The discom officials have asked the BJP MLA to pay the dues immediately so that his power supply can be restored.

Neeraj Kumar Bablu accused the Bihar government of harassing him as he was a leader of the Opposition party.

“As I am a leader of the Opposition party, they are harassing me. The electricity supply company has disconnected the power supply in my house without serving prior notice to me. I live in a government house and the electricity bills are taken care of by the Vidhan Sabha,” Bablu said.

“The move of the discom is politically motivated. Such a thing is not wise in politics," he said.

