Power Tariff Hike: Price of electricity likely to increase by 50 to 80 paise per unit

In the next few days, electricity consumers may get a shock of price hike. There is a fear of increase in power tariff and imported coal can be the reason for it. There is a possibility that 76 million tonnes of coal will be imported in this financial year to ensure the supply of coal required for power generation in the thermal power station. If this happens, the price of electricity may increase by 50 to 80 paise per unit. It is feared that the burden will be more on common consumers.

Monsoon has arrived in the country. Monsoon will be stronger in August and September. Coal production and supply is affected during this period. In such a situation, the public sector Coal India Company will import 15 million tonnes of coal to ensure smooth supply of coal to power generation plants. So, NTPC and Damodar Valley Corporation will also import 23 million tonnes of coal. Apart from that, some state power generation companies and private power generation will also import 38 million tonnes of coal. The domestic coal production is not able to meet the coal demand during the months of August, September and October. So it will decide to import coal.

Importing coal will increase the cost of power generation. Demand for electricity has increased in the country. Accordingly, coal production in the country did not increase. During monsoons, production and transport also affect these factors. Considering the possible shortage of electricity in the country, the decision to import coal has been taken.

The country's power generation plants consume 2.1 million tonnes of coal per day. The Central Electricity Authority keeps track of coal stocks in power plants. Accordingly, on July 19, the coal stock at the power station was 28.40 million tonnes. Coal is required twice as much in power generating stations.