Prada and two Maharashtra undertakings ink pact for global launch of Kolhapuri chappals

Nagpur, Dec 11 Global luxury brand Prada has signed a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two Maharashtra government undertaking LIDCOM (Sant Rohidas Charmudyog and Charmakar Vikas Mahamandal) and LIDCAR (Dr. Babu Jagjivanram Charmudyog Vikas Mahamandal) -- to take the rich legacy of the traditional Indian leather art, the Kolhapuri chappal, to the world.

The landmark agreement was officially signed at the Italian Consulate in Mumbai during the Italy-India Business Council meeting.

The collaboration is set to develop footwear that integrates traditional, centuries-old manufacturing methods with Prada's modern and contemporary design aesthetics.

The collaboration seeks to initiate a new dialogue between India's rich heritage and modern luxury fashion by combining traditional craftsmanship with Prada's contemporary designs and premium materials.

The collection will fall under the 'Prada Made in India Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals' project, with the framework, implementation, and guidelines outlined in the agreement.

The footwear will be made in India by skilled traditional Kolhapuri chappal artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka.

This unique partnership aims to provide traditional Kolhapuri craftsmanship with the sophisticated backing of a modern luxury fashion house.

The special collection is scheduled for release in February 2026 and will be available across 40 Prada outlets globally, as well as on its official website, the government statement said.

The initiative has received strong backing from the Maharashtra government, under the active guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Ministers Sanjay Shirsat and Madhuri Misal, the government statement added.

Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat said, "This agreement will benefit numerous artisans, professionals, and entrepreneurs across India. This special collection will give a new direction to the art of Indian artisans and further strengthen the recognition of their skills on an international level."

Prerana Deshbhratar, Managing Director, LIDCOM Sai’s, "This partnership is extremely significant for honouring generations of artisans who preserve traditional art and for giving their skills appropriate global recognition. A global brand working directly with artisans in Maharashtra and Karnataka ensures their skills are recognised and the full credit goes to these creators."

Lorenzo Bertelli, Head of CSR, Prada Group, remarked: "This partnership is a new definition of cultural exchange. We are committed to giving the incomparable art of Indian artisans its rightful place in the modern world."

K.M. Vasundhara, Managing Director of LIDCAR, said that the cooperation will "open up wide avenues for training, employment, and global opportunities" for the chappal-makers.

Kolhapuri chappals received the GI tag in 2019, cementing their authenticity and cultural importance.

They are traditionally crafted in eight districts across two states Maharashtra: Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Karnataka: Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Bijapur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor