Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries thank PM Modi for fulfilling their dreams

New Delhi, Oct 16 Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), many impoverished families have realised their dream of owning a residence in Jharkhand's Koderma district.

Beneficiaries of the scheme have expressed that they never imagined owning a house and extended thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Landless families are being provided permanent homes under PMAY Vertical 3. In Koderma, 120 houses have been constructed, and in Jhumri Telaiya, 80 houses have been built under this vertical.

Some of the scheme's beneficiaries shared their previous struggles, saying that they lived in houses with thatched roofs that would leak during the monsoon.

"We constantly feared that our homes might collapse during storms, but now, under the PMAY scheme, we are living in permanent houses and no longer have these fears," said an aged beneficiary.

Another young beneficiary shared how, before this scheme, they struggled in rented homes where the landlord would come asking for rent before the month ended. "The PMAY scheme has proven immensely beneficial, and owning a flat was like a dream to me," she added.

Another man expressed his gratitude, saying he never had a home of his own since birth. "Thanks to PM Modi, people like me who had no hope, now own house," he said.

He also shared that the house was originally allotted in his wife's name, but after her passing during COVID, he had it re-registered in his name.

Yet another beneficiary remarked that 80 families would benefit from these flats, with access to electricity, water, and proper roads. He also emphasised, "Now even those without any land would have their own house."

Beneficiaries are given 1BHK flat, constructed on 333 square feet area of land, with a cost of approximately Rs 5.5 lakh. They are given a loan of Rs 3.17 lakh, which they repay in instalments.

The beneficiaries of PMAY have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi, stating that this scheme is extremely beneficial for the poor and made them escape the hardship of temporary homes.

