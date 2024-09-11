Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana transforms lives in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Sep 11 Ever dreamt of slashing electricity bills and getting free power from the sun? The PM Surya Ghar – Muft Bijli Yojana has turned this dream a reality! One such beneficiary of this scheme launched by PM Narendra Modi's government is the residents of Samarth Nagar located in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The solar panels installed under this scheme have freed the residents of this area from the hassle of electricity bills. These families who once used to pay electricity bills to the tune of Rs 10,000 to 13,000 every month now only have to pay up to Rs 800 to 900 per month.

Launched by the Central government, this ambitious scheme aims to light up millions of homes across India with free solar power.

A resident of Samarth Nagar, Gunjan Badrakiya, said that he has installed solar panels at his house, after which the electricity bill has been reduced significantly.

"Earlier, I used to pay an electricity bill of Rs 12,000 to 13,000 per month but now I have to pay only Rs 800 to 900 per month. This change has come after installing solar panels barely six months ago, from which we are getting a lot of benefits."

He also added that most of the people in his area are installing solar panels, which is a positive change both for the environment and people.

From getting subsidies for installing solar panels to getting them installed, the process is quite fast due to which people are not facing any inconvenience.

Another resident Ketul Vinayak said that after the installation of solar panels in his house under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, the electricity bill which he pays now has been significantly reduced.

He added that he also uses an air conditioner throughout the day. "Although it took some time to install solar panels, now it is yielding better results," he said. Earlier, he used to pay an electricity bill up to Rs 11,000 to 15,000, but now it has reduced considerably."

Gandhinagar Executive Engineer H.V. Shah said that people are getting benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.

People are installing solar panels up to 10 kilowatts as per their need, due to which they do not face electricity shortage.

"If a house produces more electricity and consumes less, then the remaining energy is paid into its account. This is a very good system, due to which people are getting financial benefits," Shah said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor