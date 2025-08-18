Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana Portal goes live, know its benefits

New Delhi, Aug 18 Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana on India’s 79th Independence Day, the dedicated portal for the flagship scheme went live on Monday.

The portal will facilitate registrations under the Yojana, as announced by the Prime Minister in his 12th Independence Day address.

The Rojgar Yojana, with an outlay of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore, is set to incentivise the creation of over 3.5 crore jobs, over a period of two years from August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2027 and will support employment generation, enhance employability and also social security.

Employers can now visit the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana portal and complete the one-time registration process.

All employers and first-time employees are covered under the scheme. All first-timers have to generate a Universal Account Number (UAN) through Face Authentication Technology (FAT) available on the UMANG App.

It was on 1st July 2025 that the Union Cabinet approved the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme, named as Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana. With an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, the scheme aims to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs in the country, over a period of two years.

The scheme’s objective is to support employment generation, enhance employability and social security across all sectors, with special focus on the manufacturing sector.

The scheme will provide an incentive of up to Rs 15,000 in two instalments to newly employed youth and up to Rs 3,000 per month per new employee to employers for the creation of new job opportunities.

“All payments to the First Time Employees under Part A of the scheme will be made through DBT mode using the Aadhaar Bridge Payment System (ABPS). Payments to the Employers under Part B will be made directly into their PAN-linked Accounts,” a government statement said.

The scheme, being implemented by the Ministry of Labour and Employment through the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will have multi-faceted benefits for employees as well as employers.

For employees, it would mean - Formalisation of job through expansion of social security coverage, on-job training, improved employability through sustained employment and gaining financial literacy skills, while employers will be able to enhance workforce stability and productivity, besides incentivising coverage of social security.

