PRAGATI changed governance culture, sped up Rs 85 lakh crore projects: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 31 In the last decade, the PRAGATI platform has helped speed up projects worth more than Rs 85 lakh crore and resolved long-pending issues through close coordination between the Centre and states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

While chairing the 50th meeting of PRAGATI, Prime Minister Modi said the completion of 50 PRAGATI meetings reflects a major shift in India’s governance culture, where decisions are taken on time, accountability is fixed and coordination between departments and states is strengthened.

The milestone meeting highlighted how technology-based monitoring and regular follow-up have changed the way governance works in India.

“This approach has directly improved delivery on the ground and made government action more visible in people’s daily lives,” PM Modi said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed five major infrastructure projects related to roads, railways, power, water resources and coal.

These projects are spread across five states and involve a total investment of more than Rs 40,000 crore.

PM Modi stressed the need to ensure timely execution and remove bottlenecks through continuous monitoring.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme and said it should become a national benchmark for modern and future-ready school education.

“The focus must be on outcomes rather than only on infrastructure creation,” Prime Minister Modi mentioned.

PM Modi asked Chief Secretaries to closely monitor the scheme and ensure that PM SHRI schools set an example for other state-run schools.

The Prime Minister also suggested that senior government officers should visit these schools to assess their performance on the ground.

Recalling the origin of PRAGATI, Prime Minister Modi said the idea was inspired by the SWAGAT platform he launched as Chief Minister of Gujarat to address public grievances in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Prime Minister Modi said several projects that were stuck for decades were unlocked and completed due to sustained monitoring under PRAGATI.

