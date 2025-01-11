Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar inaugurates development projects in Darbhanga

Patna, Jan 11 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inaugurated various development projects and reviewed the work of other schemes in Darbhanga district, as part of his 'Pragati Yatra'.

He inaugurated an old age home in the Sihwada block and laid the foundation stones for various development projects.

CM Nitish is reviewing the work of ongoing development schemes and launching initiatives worth hundreds of crores to boost infrastructure and welfare in the state.

As part of the second phase of Pragati Yatra, he has visited Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Siwan and Saran districts so far.

CM Nitish arrived in Bharathi, Singhwada block in Darbhanga through a special helicopter at 10.40 a.m.

He also visited Chandsar Pokhar, and Simri Panchayat and interacted with members of the fishermen's cooperation committee.

He will observe and inspect schemes under 'Saat Nischay' at the Panchayat Government Building.

He has a scheduled plan to inaugurate the new building of the Madhya Vidyalaya Simri and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) building, Poshan Vatika (Nutrition Garden) and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for different projects at Simri High School later in the day.

CM Nitish will inaugurate a playground built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) followed by interaction with Jeevika Didis, Tola Sevaks, and Vikas Mitras.

The Chief Minister will also visit Darbhanga Bus Station to inspect the proposal for its development as an international and interstate bus stop.

He is scheduled to announce the beautification of the pond at Harahi village. He will visit Donar Chowk to observe solutions for traffic congestion at Donar Gumti and Karpuri Chowk for inspection of traffic congestion issues.

CM Nitish will also inaugurate the new SSP Office building followed by a district-level review meeting with officials to assess development progress.

He will return to Patna in the evening.

