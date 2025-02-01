Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Bhagalpur today to review development projects

Patna, Feb 1 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to visit Bhagalpur on Saturday as part of his Pragati Yatra to review development works and inaugurate or lay foundation stones for the projects.

Extensive preparations have been completed to ensure a smooth and secure visit.

After the one-day gap, he will resume the 'Pragati Yatra' with a visit to Bhagalpur.

In Bhagalpur, the chief minister will inspect paved roads, electricity, water taps, animal sheds, goat sheds and Indira Awas housing.

He will also inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of various projects worth crores of rupees.

Kumar will also inspect Jivika stalls and visit key facilities, including the health and wellness centre, school, Anganwadi centre, pond, river, Playground, and the Panchayat Government Building.

Administrative and security arrangements are in full swing, with local officials and JD(U) workers camping in the area to prevent any disruptions. Barricades have been installed around key sites.

On January 30, CM Nitish visited Madhepura and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 69 developmental projects worth Rs 299.56 crore.

The main event took place at Government Polytechnic College Udakishunganj in Rasalpur Dhuria Panchayat, Chausa block in Madhepura where Nitish Kumar remotely inaugurated and launched various projects.

During his visit, the chief minister reviewed various development projects in Rasalpur Dhuria Panchayat. He inspected stalls set up by different government departments at ITI, Udakishunganj, and interacted with beneficiaries. In a significant financial boost,

CM Nitish Kumar distributed cheques to self-help groups (SHGs) and Jeevika Didis. At least Rs 33.98 crore was given to 5,251 Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Rs 82.55 crore to another 7,685 SHGs. Besides, Rs 6.55 crore was given to 1, 232 Jeeviks Didis in the district.

CM Nitish inaugurated the 'Centre for Excellence' at Government Polytechnic College. He laid the foundation stone for Bihar State Minority Residential School and reviewed workshop facilities and modern technology machines at the Polytechnic College.

He also inaugurated a sports ground worth Rs 9.94 lakhs at Raghunath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School.

