Praggnanandhaa returns to rousing welcome at Chennai airport

Chennai, Aug 30 FIDE World Cup 2023 runner-up R. Praggnanandhaa, who had a dream run in the recently held world chess championship, reached Chennai to a rousing welcome at the airport on Wednesday.

His mother Nagalaskhmi also accompanied the Chess prodigy.

Several fans were present to receive the new Superstar of Chess and he was presented with a crown, a shawl, and a bouquet. Flowers were strewn on his path and were welcomed with traditional folk dances of Tamil Nadu, Karagattam and Oyilattam.

Fans lined up on both sides of his vehicle and Praggnanandhaa was handed over a Tricolour which he accepted and waved at the crowd.

Speaking to the mediapersons, the World Chess runner-up said, “I am very happy at the reception,” and added, "This is very good for Chess.”

He also said, “I am very happy to see many people coming here and it feels great.”

The world runner-up had a dream run in the FIDE championship until he lost to World Number 1 Magnus Carlsen from Norway. Praggnanandhaa had defeated the World Number 3,Fabiano Caruanaof the US.

