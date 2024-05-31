Prajwal Revanna arrives at Bengaluru airport, to be arrested soon

Bengaluru, May 31 Absconding JD-S MP and the prime accused in the sex video scandal in Karnataka, Prajwal Revanna, landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday.

The grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna had left the country on April 26, following the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka after the alleged sex video scandal came to light.

Sources said he will be detained by the immigration authorities after he steps out of the flight. Since he holds a diplomatic passport, the immigration authorities will inform the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker about his impending arrest.

The authorities have issued an arrest warrant, a look out notice, and a Blue Corner notice against him. Once the formalities and paperworks are completed, Prajwal Revanna will be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

Sources said that he will be taken directly from the airport to the Bowring Hospital for a medical check-up. After that, he will be transported to the SIT office located within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) premises.

The SIT officers were stationed at the airport since the evening to take him into custody.

Two battalions of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and more than 50 police personnel have been deployed at the entrance of the CID headquarters as a preventive measure.

Prajwal Revanna arrived here on Lufthansa flight No. LH764 from Munich on a business class ticket.

--IANS

