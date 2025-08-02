Prajwal Revanna case: Attempts made to delay verdict but victim stood like a rock, says SIT chief

Bengaluru, Aug 2 Welcoming the judgment by the Special Court for MPs/MLAs sentencing former MP Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment till death, Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief B.K. Singh, who led the probe into the obscene video and rape case, stated that there were repeated attempts at every stage to delay or obstruct the verdict.

Speaking to reporters at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office on Saturday, B.K. Singh, currently serving as ADGP (Administration), CID, said: “Despite all efforts, it was not possible to delay the judgment.”

“The victim in this case belonged to the lower strata of society, with a poor socio-economic background. In contrast, the accused was politically, economically, and socially powerful. Yet, the victim, driven by her desire for justice, stood firm with us for one year. She was the reason we achieved this conviction,” Singh said.

“I believe this judgment will bring hope and peace to many victims in society,” he added.

The CID is handling six cases against Prajwal Revanna. Initially, four victims came forward and lodged complaints -- one at the Holenarasipura Police Station, three with the CID, one at K.R. Nagar Police Station, and another in Hassan district, Singh noted.

“We completed the investigation and filed a chargesheet in the K.R. Nagar case, which led to this conviction. The case was committed to the trial court from the lower court on December 31, 2024,” he stated.

The Karnataka government, through a notification dated April 28, 2024, constituted the SIT to investigate the offences committed by Prajwal Revanna, as detected in pen drives that were widely distributed in Hassan district. Based on this, four cases were registered against him for rape, sexual assault, and offences under the IT Act.

One case of kidnapping was registered against another individual, and one more case was filed over the distribution of pen drives in Hassan. In one of these cases—the K.R. Nagar case—the court upheld the investigation's findings and convicted Prajwal Revanna, Singh said.

He was convicted under the following sections: Section 376(2)(k) – Life imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine; Section 376(2)(n) – Life imprisonment (until natural death) and Rs 5 lakh fine; Section 354(A) – 3 years of rigorous imprisonment; Section 354(B) – 7 years of rigorous imprisonment; Section 354(C) – 3 years of rigorous imprisonment; Section 506 – 2 years of rigorous imprisonment; Section 201 – 3 years of rigorous imprisonment and Section 66 of the IT Act – 3 years of rigorous imprisonment.

A total fine of Rs 11.60 lakh was imposed, of which the court has directed Rs 11.25 lakh should be paid to the victim, Singh said.

“In this case, the victim came from an extremely poor background while the accused is a former Member of Parliament and belongs to one of the most powerful political families in the state. I must commend the victim’s courage. Despite the odds, she stood firm, appeared in court, and gave her statement. On behalf of the investigation team, we deeply appreciate her,” Singh stated.

He also praised the prosecution team and the officers involved in the investigation. “Our team consisted mostly of women officers. Investigating Officer Shobha led the inquiry; senior officer Sumana supervised it, and officer Mamatha not only assisted in the investigation but also handled court proceedings. From arrest to trial, they were the flag bearers of this case,” he said.

Out of the six cases against Prajwal Revanna, one has been decided. In another, the trial has begun and the victim’s statement has been recorded. A third case is at the charge-framing stage. Two cases are still before the lower court, where arguments on the chargesheets are ongoing. One case remains under investigation, and a chargesheet will be filed shortly, Singh added.

In a major development on Saturday, the Special Court for MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru sentenced Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment till death and imposed a fine of Rs 11.60 lakh in connection with the obscene video and rape case involving a 47-year-old woman.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Special Public Prosecutors stated that by imposing the maximum punishment, the court has sent a strong message to those who violate the law.

