Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Former JD(S) MP Sent To Judicial Custody Till June 24

A special Court has sent former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to judicial custody for 14 days in the high profile sex scandal involving more than 300 women. The 33-year-old Prajwal, who lost the Lok Sabha election as an NDA candidate from Hassan is facing sexual assault cases. His father- Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna- and mother Bhavani Revanna are out on bail in a kidnapping case pertaining to the abduction of a woman who had allegedly figured in scores of videos of sexual assault allegedly by Prajwal.

He had fled to Germany as explicit videos went viral showing women being sexually abused allegedly by him. Prajwal, the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, returned on May 31 only to be arrested by the SIT, which was constituted to investigate the charges of sexual assault against him. The SIT on Saturday took Prajwal to his house in Holenarasipura for spot inspection. The investigators had seized pillows and bedsheets from the former MP's home but are yet to recover his "lost iPhone" which allegedly contained the explicit videos. On April 27, he left for Germany, a day after voting took place in the Hassan seat in the state.

The Interpol issued a 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts after a request was made by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).Before that, the Special Court for Elected Representatives had on May 18 issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal, following an application moved by the Special Investigation Team. According to reports, he has been booked in three separate cases of sexual assault. Also, there are charges of rape against him. These cases emerged after pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were said to be circulated in the Hassan area, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on April 26.