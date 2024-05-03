Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: HD Kumaraswamy Alleges Involvement of DK Shivkumar and DK Suresh in Driver Karthik's Disappearance

Another woman rape victim who figured in one of the Prajwal Revanna sleaze videos appeared before the 32nd additional chief metropolitan magistrate in Bengaluru and alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Prajwal Revanna. She recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. This has increased former PM HD Deve Gowda’s grandson MP Prajwal Revanna’s complications more. Based on her statement the Karnataka government's special investigation team (SIT) on Thursday filed a rape case against Janata Dal (Secular)'s Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. This is the second FIR against Prajwal Revanna. Prajwal Revanna and his father former Minister HD Revanna were earlier charged with bailable offences under IPC section 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354 D(stalking), 506(punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509(word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Section 376 is a cognizable and non bailable offence, entailing over 10 years behind bars. The first woman who lodged the complaint against Prajwal and his father worked as their housemaid. Karnataka Home Minister G.Parameshwara, while addressing the media, confirmed the second woman’s statement. He said, “At this moment the details of the complaint can’t be made public.” The Home Minister Parmeshwara assured protection to other rape victim woman who voluntarily came forward and lodged a complaint against Prajwal Revanna.Home Minister said that CM Siddaramaiah has written to the Centre seeking revocation of Prajwal’s diplomatic passport. Prajwal’s father HD Revanna has moved the court for advance bail as the hearing is today. Here, former CM HD Kumaraswamy said Prajwal’s former driver Karthik is in Malaysia. HDK accused DK Shivkumar and his brother DK Suresh of involvement in Karthik’s disappearance. He asked why was the video hurriedly made and given to news channels. Who gave it?

Prajwal Revanna, the sitting JDS MP from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, has been accused of a massive sex scandal. More allegations have emerged against Prajwal Revanna's family as a young man filed a complaint at a police station in Mysore, claiming that his mother has been kidnapped. The man further claimed that his mother was a victim of sexual harassment allegedly by Prajwal Revanna. Meanwhile, the SIT has served a notice to BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, asking him to appear before them in connection with the Prajwal Revanna case. He has also been asked to submit digital evidence in the form of a pen drive containing the alleged obscene videos.