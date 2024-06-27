Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: He Forced Me To Have Virtual Sex For Son's Admission; Abused Victims Reveal Horrific Details About Former JDS MP

A new sexual abuse allegation has surfaced against former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, where a homemaker from Hassan claims he pressured her into engaging in virtual sexual activities 8-10 times while she was seeking admission for her son in school.

This marks the fourth complaint of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Prajwal Revanna, the former JDS MP from Hassan. The woman filed a police report about 10 days after Revanna's arrest by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) upon his return to India on May 31. His arrest followed multiple complaints of sexual assault by other women.

According to a News18 report, the woman claimed that Revanna requested her phone number during their initial meeting regarding her son's school admission. She received a video call from him shortly in which he allegedly forced her to engage in virtual sex. This continued for about 8-10 times between October 2019 and 2020 for 8-10 times whenever Revanna was in Hassan.

The woman said in her complaint that whenever she inquired about her son's admission, Revanna would insist that her request would only be fulfilled if she complied with his sexual demands. After the initial incidents, he allegedly blackmailed her with threats to release video recordings of their encounters. All interactions were said to have occurred via video calls around midnight, with Revanna asserting that such actions were normal.

According to the News18 report, along with Prajwal Revanna, the complainant has also named former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda, Sharath and Kiran for sharing images on a pen drive because of which she and her family faced significant damage to her reputation. The woman’s video was among 2,920 clips recorded and distributed through hundreds of pen drives that were scattered in public areas across Hassan and other parts of the Lok Sabha constituency on April 21, five days before the April 26 polling. Prajwal Revanna, who was the JDS-NDA candidate, lost the election.