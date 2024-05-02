Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Lookout Notice Issued Against JDS MP

A lookout notice has been issued against sitting JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Hassan sex scandal, according to sources on Thursday.

This development occurred after both Prajwal Revanna and his father, who were summoned by the SIT, failed to appear. The SIT, formed by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah-led Karnataka government, rejected Prajwal Revanna’s request for a 7-day extension to appear for questioning, leading to the issuance of the notice.

There are reports indicating that Prajwal may face detention upon re-entry into the country due to the issuance of the notice. Meanwhile, Revanna, who is being investigated for alleged sexual abuse, has refuted all accusations in a social media statement, expressing confidence in the truth coming to light.

Having left the country immediately after his constituency's election, the MP has also requested a week's time to appear before the SIT. The SIT is probing a large cache of around 3,000 explicit videos linked to the case.