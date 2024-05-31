Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: SIT Interrogates Suspended JD(S) MP

JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who stands accused of sexually abusing multiple women, was arrested for interrogation upon his arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru during the early hours of Friday. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) promptly arrested him in connection with the allegations.

Sources within the SIT reported that the 33-year-old MP, who had flown in from Munich, was transported to the CID office for questioning. The SIT is expected to present him before the Special Court and is anticipated to request police custody to conduct further interrogation.

The Special Court for Public Representatives will hear the bail plea of Prajwal and his mother Bhavani Revanna on Friday. Before reaching Bengaluru from Munich, the Hassan MP had made a last attempt to avoid arrest and had moved the court seeking bail.

Prajwal is currently facing three sexual abuse cases, while his mother has applied for anticipatory bail concerning an alleged kidnapping case. Although Bhavani is not directly implicated in the case, the SIT purportedly aims to examine her involvement.

Prajwal, aged 33 and the grandson of Deve Gowda, is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha segment. He is currently embroiled in multiple allegations of sexually abusing several women, with charges filed against him in three cases of sexual assault.

