Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: SIT Officials To Arrest JDS (MP) From Airport Itself

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been suspended from the JD(S) following allegations of sexual harassment, has booked a flight ticket to return to Bangalore from Munich on May 30 at midnight. He will likely be arrested at the airport as soon as he arrives in Bangalore at 12.30 midnight tomorrow. SIT officials are all set to arrest Prajwal at the airport itself. Due to the midnight arrest, the hearing can be held on June 1. After releasing his statement, Prajwal Revanna booked a flight ticket from Munich, Germany to Bangalore. Booked a business class ticket on Lufthansa Airlines on 30th May from Munich, Germany.

Action has been taken to arrest MP Prajwal Revanna at the airport in the case of sexual harassment. There is an arrest warrant has already been issued from the court. Besides, many processes including Blue Corner Notice, and Lookout Notice have been kept in force. Officials are waiting for Prajwal Revanna to come. Home Minister G. Parameshwar said that many steps will be taken including arresting and obtaining statements after arrival. Whoever is involved in the pen drive disclosure will be arrested and prosecuted. He said that there is no difference between the Congress and the BJP. Two Congress workers have been arrested after Hasan's body. A total of 11 people have been arrested so far, he said.

It is to be noted that Prajwal Revanna had already booked a flight ticket twice to come to Bangalore, cancelled the ticket at the last moment, and played with the SIT officials. Now he has stated that he will appear before the special investigation team. So will Prajwal Revanna come to Bangalore on May 30 as he said..?Prajwal Revanna, who appeared in front of the public for the first time after the case, said, “There was an earlier plan to go abroad. There was no charge against me then. When I was abroad, I saw YouTube news and found that a serious accusation had been made against me. After this, they used my name politically. It came to know that the SIT notice was issued. They have conspired against me because I should not grow politically. A day later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders started campaigning against me in open forums and politically conspiring against me. I will appear before the SIT on Friday, May 31 at 10 am. I will fully cooperate with the investigation. I have full confidence in the court. The cases against me are false and I'm confident that he will come out of it.”



