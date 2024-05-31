Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Suspended JD(S) Leader Remanded to Six Days Police Custody in Obscene Videos Case

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna has been remanded to six days of police custody in connection with the obscene videos case. Following a series of allegations and evidence implicating him in the creation and distribution of explicit content, Revanna was taken into custody by the police.

At present, Prajwal is confronted with three sexual abuse cases, while his mother has sought anticipatory bail regarding a purported kidnapping case. Although Bhavani is not directly accused in the matter, the SIT reportedly intends to probe her alleged involvement.

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Obscene videos case: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna remanded to six days police custody pic.twitter.com/Q2QhBmQEEK — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

Aged 33 and the grandson of Deve Gowda, Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. He finds himself entangled in numerous allegations of sexually assaulting several women, facing charges in three separate cases of sexual assault.

