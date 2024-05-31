Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Suspended JD(S) MP Arrested After Landing at Bengaluru Airport

JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who was suspended, has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at Bengaluru Airport in connection with a high-profile sex scandal case. Revanna fled the country on April 26, following the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse from several women, including three separate rape charges.

News Alert ! JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna lands in Bengaluru, arrested by SIT. pic.twitter.com/Q7B50grIuk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2024

After evading authorities in Germany for 34 days, Revanna was apprehended upon his arrival at Bengaluru Airport. The SIT had issued a blue corner notice against him, with Interpol tracking his movements. The Hassan MP was caught upon landing from Munich, Germany, at 12:48 AM.

The SIT, led by Chief BK Singh and Bangalore Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, coordinated with airport authorities and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the arrest. Revanna was taken into custody at the VVIP gate and escorted out of the airport to avoid traffic congestion.

According to media reports, he will be taken directly from the airport to the Bowring Hospital for a medical check-up. After that, he will be transported to the SIT office located within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) premises.

The MP, seeking reelection from Hassan, stated in a video message earlier this week that he would present himself before the SIT at 10 am on Friday, May 31. On Wednesday, he filed an anticipatory bail plea at a local court, which adjourned proceedings to Friday mid-morning.

"He will first be detained by immigration authorities, who will execute the lookout circular issued against his name, and he will be handed over to the local police. The SIT will take custody from the local police," said an SIT officer ahead of his arrival.