Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Suspended JD(S) MP Files For Anticipatory Bail Before India Arrival

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna filed an anticipatory bail application in a sexual assault case at the Bengaluru sessions court on Wednesday. Prajwal, 33, who is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda, and the NDA's candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, is facing multiple charges of sexually abusing women. A month after leaving the country, Prajwal released a video on Monday declaring his intention to cooperate with the investigation. "I will personally appear before the SIT on Friday, May 31 at 10 am and will respond to the charges. I have faith in the court and am confident I will clear my name," he stated, asserting that the accusations were false. Prajwal also apologized to his family in the video.

Following a request from the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Interpol issued a 'Blue Corner Notice' to locate Prajwal. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed on Wednesday that Prajwal would be arrested upon arrival at the Bengaluru airport. "All necessary measures have been taken, as a warrant has been issued. He will be arrested at the airport, and the SIT will proceed with taking his statement," Parameshwara stated.

Previously, Parameshwara mentioned that extensive efforts had been made to ensure Prajwal's return, including obtaining an arrest warrant, informing the ministries of Home and External Affairs, and issuing a Blue Corner Notice. "We have done everything necessary to bring Prajwal back. He has now released a video message about his return," he added.