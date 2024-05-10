Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Three Men Threatened Woman To File False Complaint, Says NCW

A new development has unfolded in the ongoing controversy involving MP Prajwal Revanna and the purported sleaze video. On Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) disclosed that a woman has come forward, alleging that three men coerced her into filing a "false complaint."

The NCW revealed in a press release that a woman, fearing for her safety, sought protection for herself and her family. She alleged that three individuals, claiming to be police, have been making threatening calls to her from different numbers.

According to a report of TOI, “One woman approached the commission to register a complaint against three individuals, dressed in civilian clothes, allegedly introduced themselves as Karnataka police and forced her to file a false complaint in this case. She stated that she was getting calls from random phone numbers, threatening to file a complaint. It has come to light that this complainant was forced by a group of individuals to file the complaint, under the threat of potential harassment and false implications,” the press release stated.

Contrary to earlier reports, the NWS has denied the claim that 700 women have lodged complaints against Revanna. According to the commission, no survivor has approached them to file a complaint against the MP from Hassan. The NWS clarified that the action-taken report from Karnataka authorities indicates only two cases registered based on complaints of sexual abuse, along with an additional complaint filed for abduction by a relative.



