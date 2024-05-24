Prajwal Revanna should pay heed & face law: K'taka HM on Deve Gowda's letter

Bengaluru, May 24 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday that Prajwal Revanna should pay heed to his grandfather's warning and return immediately to face the law.

Welcoming the letter from former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to his grandson JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the alleged sex video scandal, the Karnataka Home Minister said that Prajwal Revanna should listen to his family elder and return quickly.

Deve Gowda in his letter to Prajwal Revanna has asked him to surrender or face the anger of the family.

Parameshwara said, “Deve Gowda Ji has written a letter, if he ( Prajwal Revanna) heeds to that letter, let him come back quickly so that the law can continue its process.”

Commenting on the initiation of action by the Central agencies following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's letter seeking the cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's passport, he said, “Whatever process they are undertaking, we don’t know. It is for them to decide which process to follow. But, we have written a letter twice to the Prime Minister. After that, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, and I was told that the process was ongoing. Perhaps it will come to a conclusion in a few days.”

He further stated, “The Central government has not written a letter to us. We have learned that they have initiated the process. They will also have protocols, and they are taking action according to the law. I don’t know whether they have written to Prajwal Revanna, informed Interpol, or used the respective diplomatic channels. I am not able to confirm it. But, I have heard that they have initiated the action,” he stated.

Parameshwara said, “Once the passport is cancelled, the authorities in the country where Prajwal Revanna is staying will deport him. Without a valid passport, one can’t stay in any foreign country. There has to be a visa and diplomatic immunity for one to stay.”

On the allegations of phone tapping by former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, Parameshwara said, “The persons making allegations of phone tapping should come before us and make statements. If they know who is tapping, they should provide specific information. If statements are made at their will, who is going to bother? There are laws existing in this country. No one can act above the law.”

When asked about machines being brought from China to carry out phone tapping, he said, “Let them provide all details about the Chinese machines, and we will take action.”

Kumaraswamy has claimed that the phones of Deve Gowda's family and close associates are being illegally tapped in the Prajwal Revanna case.

