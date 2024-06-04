Prajwal Revanna’s defeat almost certain in Hassan

Bengaluru, June 4 Arrested JD(S) MP and prime accused in the sex videos case Prajwal Revanna’s defeat in Hassan is almost certain.

However, sources confirmed that the official announcement by the Election Commission of India in this regard is still pending.

Even so, supporters of the Congress party candidate in Hassan, Shreyas M Patel have started celebrations following the development.

If the Congress wins from Hassan, it would have wrested the seat from the JD(S) after 25 years.

Ironically, Shreyas Patel’s grandfather, late Puttaswamy Gowda had defeated former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda in 1999.

Now, Shreyas Patel is set to defeat HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna.

The Congress candidate has polled 5.29 lakh votes till now and Prajwal has polled 5.02 lakh votes, with Shreyas securing a lead of more than 29,000 votes.

Reacting to the development, former CM and JD(S) State President, HD Kumaraswamy stated on Tuesday that the Hassan result is shocking for him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor