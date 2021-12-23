'Pralay' quasi ballistic missile successfully tested for 2nd consecutive day

Pralay, a quasi ballistic surface to surface missile, has been successfully tested for the second time in the last 24 hours from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odhisa, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) informed on Thursday.

This is for the first time in history that consecutive flight tests of a ballistic missile have been conducted successfully on two consecutive days.

"The flight test was successful and has met all the mission objectives. This launch proves the system in both the configurations of the missile," DRDO said.

"In today's launch, Pralay missile was tested for heavier payload and different range to prove the the precision and lethality of the weapon," it added.

The launch was monitored by all the range sensors and instruments including Telemetry, Radar and Electro-Optic Tracking System deployed across the eastern coast and the down range ships positioned near the impact point.

The Pralay conventional quasi ballistic missile, which can hit targets between 150 to 500 kms, was tested for a different range and different configurations today. It met all the parameters during the test fire, Government officials informed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for this consecutive successful development flight trial.

Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the associated team and said that with this successful flight test of Pralay, the country has proved strong design and development capabilities in Defence R&D.

According to sources, 'Pralay' is a quasi ballistic surface to surface missile. The advanced missile has been developed in a way to able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering certain range mid-air.

Yesterday, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the maiden flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile 'Pralay', from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

The Ministry of Defence, in a press release, said, "The mission has met all its objectives. The new missile followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms."

All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. All the sensors deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast, including the downrange ships, tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events.

The ministry also informed that the Missile is powered by a solid-propellant rocket motor and many new technologies. The missile has a range of 150-500 kilometres and can be launched from a mobile launcher. The missile guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor