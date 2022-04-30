Pralhad Joshi calls Rahul Gandhi 'fake astrologer' over his coal-crisis barb against govt

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remark on India's coal crisis and said that he has become a "fake astrologer" these days.

"Rahul Gandhi has become a fake astrologer these days. Instead of telling what is going to happen due to the shortage of coal in the country, he should tell the country how big a coal scam happened during his government and how much loss the country incurred due to this fraud," the minister said in a Facebook post.

His remarks came after the Wayanad MP yesterday said that the Modi government should stop running the "bulldozer of hatred" and run power plants instead.

"On April 20, 2022, I told the Modi government to stop running the bulldozer of hatred and start power plants in the country. Today, the coal and electricity crisis has created havoc in the entire country," Gandhi wrote in a Facebook post.

He further said, "I am saying again - This crisis will destroy small industries, due to which unemployment will increase further. Small children cannot stand this scorching heat. The lives of patients admitted to hospitals are at stake. There will be financial loss by stopping rail and metro services."

Refuting his allegations about the BJP-led Central government, Joshi said that the Centre is continuously taking many steps to increase coal production in the country, citing India's coal production has increased to 777 MT and offtake of 818 MT in the financial year 2021-22.

"The country's coal production was just 566 MT in the FY 2013-14, while it has increased to 777 MT and offtake 818 MT in the FY 2021-22 under the Modi-government. But Rahul Gandhi does not understand these figures because he is a fool. If he is so fond of making predictions, then he should at least once tell the future of his own party!" Joshi further said.

Several states of India have been reeling from power outages due to the coal crisis in the country. Coal India Limited has reported an increase of 27.2 per cent in its output in April 2022, as compared to the year-ago period, the Ministry of Coal on Friday.

The Coal ministry further informed that the CIL has a coal stock of 56.7 MT at present, while the stock at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is at 4.3 MT, and the captive coal blocks have about 2.3 MT of stock.

The demand for power has risen in April due to heatwave and people in different parts of the country are facing power cuts. The problem has been accentuated by a steep rise in prices of imported coal due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and some power plants not operating to their full capacity.

Amid reports of a dip in coal stocks with thermal plants, Joshi has said that the country's thermal plants hold about 22 million tonnes of coal which is enough for 10 days and replenishment will be done continuously.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor