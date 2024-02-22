Pralhad Joshi confident of winning both Lok Sabha seats in Goa

Panaji, Feb 22 BJP leader and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday expressed confidence that his party will win both the Lok Sabha seats in forthcoming general elections.

Joshi was speaking to reporters after the ‘State Election Management Committee meeting’ at the BJP North Goa District Office in Mapusa.

State President Sadanand Tanavade, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik and other leaders were present.

“We discussed the management of the election during the meeting. I am confident that we will win both seats of Goa this time,” Joshi said.

Shripad Naik said that all the leaders discussed about the election management. “We are expecting maximum margin and hence in that direction we discussed giving responsibilities to our karykartas,” Naik, current MP from North Goa, said.

Naik has won five times from North Goa.

In the last Lok Sabha election, BJP candidate Narendra Sawaikar had lost the South Goa seat to Congress candidate Francisco Sardinha.

According to political analysts, BJP is focusing more on the South Goa seat suspecting shaky ground for them.

