Pralhad Joshi slams Kharge for ‘terrorist party’ remarks

Hubballi, Oct 12 Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Saturday slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for referring to the BJP as a “terrorist party”.

He said that Kharge should talk about what is happening within his own party.

“Regarding the Batla House incident, Sonia Gandhi herself shed tears for the slain terrorist, but when police officer Mohan Chand Sharma died, they showed no sympathy,” he alleged.

He added that Congress has shown a soft stance on the Afzal Guru issue and that the whole country knows how they “nurtured terrorists” while retaining Article 370 in J&K.

He added that Congress repealed the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) in 2004 and that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had been collaborating with separatist extremists, something Kharge must have forgotten.

“

He argued that it is the BJP government that has effectively countered terrorist activities in the country. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, there has been a significant reduction in terrorist activities,” he said.

He pointed out that during Congress's rule, Kashmiri youth were armed with stones, but now they have jobs.

“As a senior leader, Kharge should pay attention to what he is saying,” he said.

He added that before their leadership, under Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, their party had once won 400 seats across 25 states.

“Now, for the sake of a vote bank, they have supported blind forces, leading to their current state where they can’t even win in 100 seats. In every state, they are seen allying with regional parties,” he said.

He said that it is the BJP that has genuinely respected Dalits in the country, while Congress has always acted in opposition to them.

“This is why Congress has reached such a state,” he said.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor