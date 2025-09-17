Pralhad Joshi takes part in Swachh Bharat campaign, appeals for blood donation on PM Modi's birthday

Hubballi (Karnataka), Sep 17 Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi participated in the Swachh Bharat campaign in Hubballi on Wednesday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Union Minister Joshi took up the broom used by civic workers and actively took part in the cleanliness drive. He also made an appeal for blood donation on this occasion.

Taking to social media X, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated, "Emphasizing the importance of cleanliness in the country, and in the context of the birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who launched the 'Swachh Bharat' (Clean India) campaign across the nation, today at Hubballi’s Shri Siddarood Swamiji Railway Station, I participated in the Swachh Bharat campaign programme organized by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone as part of a cleanliness awareness initiative under the Swachhta Hi Seva (Cleanliness is Service) programme."

"During this event, I actively took part in the cleanliness drive and shared thoughts with others about the significance of cleanliness. On this occasion, MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi, BJP office bearers, municipal council members, party workers, as well as the General Manager of the South Western Railway, the DRM, senior railway officials, along with local dignitaries and citizens, participated in the programme," Union Minister Joshi stated.

Joshi also recorded a video message to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated, "Today we are celebrating the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. After he took over as the Prime Minister, the country has seen a drastic and tremendous progress. Today, from a fragile fifth economy, we are the fourth-largest economy. The world is recognising India as a force, India as a strength, and no one can neglect India in any forum, any world forum in particular."

"It is because of his dedication, vision and ability to take risks. He has transformed the country to such a level. I wish him a very sound health, and also may our Lord give him more strength to work more for the country and to make this country a developed nation. I wish Modiji many, many returns of the day and very, very happy birthday," he stated.

Further in the X, Joshi appealed, "On the occasion of the 75th birthday of the world leader, people's beloved leader, public servant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the largest blood donation camp in the world is being organized across the country. You too can extend a helping hand to another life by donating blood."

Union Minister Joshi, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, on his 75th birthday. In the past 11 years, your tireless efforts and unwavering dedication have brought remarkable transformation to the lives of millions. You have rekindled the spirit of patriotism and inspired citizens to actively contribute to nation-building. Under your leadership, the dream of #ViksitBharat 2047 has become a collective mission."

"May the Almighty bless you with good health and a long life to continue serving Bharat Mata with the same dedication and strength," Union Minister Joshi stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor